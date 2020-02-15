Mindexcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $265,265.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $265,265.00 and approximately $16,396.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 88.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.90 or 0.03188240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00248115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00157225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

