MINDOL (MIN) Price Hits $1.79 on Major Exchanges

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $305.35 million and $7.02 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00018081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.01229117 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000800 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MINDOL

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

