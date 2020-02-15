MineBee (MB) Market Cap Hits $65.12 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. MineBee has a market cap of $65.12 million and $280,675.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MineBee has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One MineBee token can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens.

. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

