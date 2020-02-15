MinexCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $338,446.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $338,446.00 and $66,898.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.03186177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00248483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000635 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,543,275 coins and its circulating supply is 6,151,440 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

