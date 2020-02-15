Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,413 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,978,000 after acquiring an additional 161,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 407,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,274,000 after acquiring an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Gartner by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $30,510,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

Gartner stock opened at $152.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.57 and a 200-day moving average of $148.66. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $124.77 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

