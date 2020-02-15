Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,167 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Roku by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,322,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $14,938,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,294.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,803,764 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $130.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -383.08 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roku to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.48.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.