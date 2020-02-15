Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $117.10 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $105.13 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $111.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

