Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 319,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 113.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 242,080 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $18,669,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $9,515,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 172.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 88,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,261 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,243. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

