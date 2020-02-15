Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,951 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.42.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.66. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $113.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

