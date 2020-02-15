Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 25,039 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,805 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,985,000 after purchasing an additional 603,746 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,685,000 after purchasing an additional 181,332 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,425 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,169,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,950,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,374,000 after purchasing an additional 227,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Also, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

