Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,045 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 31,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $120.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average of $111.12. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

