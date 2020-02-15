Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,270 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700,123 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,066,000 after buying an additional 260,234 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,277,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,378,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Loews by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,379,000 after buying an additional 160,381 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.64. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $495,719.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,816. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

