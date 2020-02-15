Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,821 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,105,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,027,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 225,502 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 703,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 108,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

NYSE PFG opened at $56.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

