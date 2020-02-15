Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 50,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

