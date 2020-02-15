Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 5.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.87 and a 1 year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.