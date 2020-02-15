Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $2.63 Million in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Beyond Meat as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 513.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 207,355 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 143,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 86,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.84.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.43. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,560,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,590.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

