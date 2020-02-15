Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,206 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $20,771,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $102.03 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 114.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

