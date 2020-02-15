Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,537 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,016,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 727,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,121.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 527,812 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 125.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 546,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,453,000 after acquiring an additional 304,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $18,176,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.90 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at $37,136,562.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of LNG opened at $54.98 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.