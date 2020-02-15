Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 39,101 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 433.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NLY opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

