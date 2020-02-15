Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 897 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $345.69 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.31 and a 52-week high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.28.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

