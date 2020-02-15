Mixin (XIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.68 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Mixin token can currently be bought for about $264.57 or 0.02668057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $125.37 million and approximately $31.68 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,866 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

