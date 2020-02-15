Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,160,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 18,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Moderna stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.76. Moderna has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

