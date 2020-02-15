Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.37% of Mohawk Industries worth $36,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 49.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,036.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Cfra lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.36.

NYSE MHK opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.93 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

