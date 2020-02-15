Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Short Interest Update

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 583,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 70.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average is $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

