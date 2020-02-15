MonaCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $15.21 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $148.40 million and $15.21 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00022759 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Zaif, Bittrex and Bitbank. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,911.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.49 or 0.02706514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.09 or 0.04476652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00775841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00896684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00105015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009733 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00657254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbank, Zaif, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit, Fisco and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.