Monarch (MT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $90,000.00

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Monarch token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Monarch has a total market cap of $81,619.00 and $90,000.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monarch has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.76 or 0.03441182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00257262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00157639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003101 BTC.

About Monarch

Monarch launched on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,871,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom.

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

