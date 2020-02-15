Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,694 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 906.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. 4,942,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,149,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

