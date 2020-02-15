Monero Classic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,160.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00004701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $5,160.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00902245 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,036,750 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

