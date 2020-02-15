Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $89.39 on Major Exchanges

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $89.39 or 0.00902245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex and Exrates. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $136.29 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004701 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,444,913 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Coinroom, Livecoin, Nanex, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, Instant Bitex, Mercatox, Coindeal, Upbit, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, Braziliex, DragonEX, Crex24, OKEx, Coinbe, B2BX, Liquid, Bitbns, CoinEx, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, Ovis, Kraken, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Poloniex, TradeOgre, Graviex, Tux Exchange, Gate.io, BTC-Alpha, Bitlish, Binance, BitBay, SouthXchange, Bisq, Exmo, Bithumb, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinut and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

