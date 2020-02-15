MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0073 on Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $5,280.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017353 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004356 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004897 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 182,470,335 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

