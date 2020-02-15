Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,830 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $45,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after acquiring an additional 168,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,854,000 after purchasing an additional 210,539 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 46,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $827,962.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,084,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,690 shares of company stock valued at $58,795,886. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

MPWR stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.19. 320,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.85 and its 200-day moving average is $162.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $193.10. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

