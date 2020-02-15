Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report sales of $17.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.97 million and the highest is $17.90 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $14.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $67.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.18 million to $68.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.20 million, with estimates ranging from $69.28 million to $73.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 303,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 29,812 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

