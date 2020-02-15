Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MCO stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.83. 931,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,653. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $166.01 and a 1 year high of $278.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,273,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,131 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Moody’s by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,037,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,219,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

