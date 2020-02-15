Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.50

News headlines about Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) have trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Moody’s earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Moody’s’ ranking:

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.64.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $5.06 on Friday, hitting $277.83. 931,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $166.01 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.86 and a 200 day moving average of $226.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,457. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.