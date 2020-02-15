Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,997 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,813 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 132,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 31,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,397 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 939,550 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $130,625,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,626 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $155,383,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,409.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.