Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.27.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Mosaic alerts:

NYSE:MOS opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mosaic has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $33.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 63,523 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.