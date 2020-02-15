MovieBloc (MBL) Market Capitalization Hits $15.30 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. MovieBloc has a market cap of $15.30 million and $25.07 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 109.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,796,659,185 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

