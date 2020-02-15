MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upped their price target on MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

NYSE MSA traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $140.70. 116,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,588. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $96.01 and a 52-week high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.