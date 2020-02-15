MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 14,750,000 shares. Currently, 35.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.6 days.

MSGN stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSG Networks news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in MSG Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,726,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,842,000 after buying an additional 55,237 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 625,910 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,978,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 341,350 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,169,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,429,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGN. ValuEngine raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

