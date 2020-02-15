Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 823,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $142,424.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,951 shares of company stock worth $1,363,854 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 445.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 798,871 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

