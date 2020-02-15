Multi-collateral DAI Market Cap Hits $122.58 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00009924 BTC on exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $122.58 million and $26.34 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00049364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 264.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00485812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.33 or 0.06214051 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00067190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025149 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 124,789,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,745,248 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

