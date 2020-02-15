Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,337 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Murphy Oil worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $22.06 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Insiders have sold a total of 7,386 shares of company stock worth $185,129 in the last three months. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

