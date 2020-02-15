MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0003

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. MVL has a market cap of $2.36 million and $293,482.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, CoinBene, Cashierest and IDCM. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 252.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00476580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.11 or 0.06134256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067336 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025463 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001548 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Cashierest, UEX, CoinBene, IDEX and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

