MX Token (MX) Price Tops $0.17

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, MX Token has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MX Token has a total market cap of $33.80 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX Token token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001623 BTC on major exchanges including CHAOEX, Hoo and MXC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.26 or 0.06212550 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00061819 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001603 BTC.

About MX Token

MX is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 929,528,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,274,266 tokens. MX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MX Token’s official website is www.mxc.com.

MX Token Token Trading

MX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Hoo and CHAOEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

