Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to report sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Mylan reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mylan.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann lowered Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Mylan has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,051,000 after buying an additional 425,895 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,713,000 after buying an additional 1,373,299 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,983,000 after buying an additional 710,964 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,491,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,120,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,817,000 after buying an additional 1,339,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

