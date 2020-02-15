Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 13,670,000 shares. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,025,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

MYGN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 853,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,637. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.25. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,233,000 after buying an additional 509,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,823,000 after buying an additional 313,410 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,178,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 484,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 226,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,598,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,994,000 after buying an additional 210,501 shares during the last quarter.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.