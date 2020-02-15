Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Myriad has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $5,262.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,719,834,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

