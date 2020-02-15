Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Up 10.6% in January

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NTP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.70. 76,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.13.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nam Tai Property by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nam Tai Property by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nam Tai Property by 323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.11% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

