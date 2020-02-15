Namecoin Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $7,305.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00004938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Cryptopia, YoBit and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,927.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.05 or 0.04481394 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00767519 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020911 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, WEX, C-Patex, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Poloniex and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.