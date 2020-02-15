Nano (NANO) Market Capitalization Tops $149.03 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00011277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEx, RightBTC and Kucoin. In the last week, Nano has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $149.03 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,910.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.87 or 0.02700789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.41 or 0.04460582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00777725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00904080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00106552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009757 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00658092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coindeal, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, Mercatox, OKEx, Nanex, Kucoin, Bitinka, Gate.io, CoinEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

